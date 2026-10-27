Kolkata Weather Today: Cyclone Arnab Brings Cloudy Skies As Bengal Faces Rain Alert
Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh and took a turn, leaving the West Bengal coastline rough. South Bengal faces heavy rain alerts, while Kolkata sees cloudy skies.
Kolkata Weather Today
Cyclone Arnab might make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast, but West Bengal is already feeling its effects. Kolkata and nearby areas saw cloudy skies from Tuesday afternoon. Weather experts say the sea will turn rough along the Bengal coastline.
Kolkata Weather Today
The weather office banned fishermen from heading into the rough sea. Authorities also stopped tourists from entering the water. Officials ordered everyone to keep their boats tied safely at the ghats.
Kolkata Weather Today
The West Bengal coast could experience strong winds blowing at a maximum speed of 60 kmph. The administration asked coastal residents to stay highly alert during this time.
Kolkata Weather Today
Most districts in South Bengal will likely get heavy to very heavy rain between October 28 and 30. The administration warned people living in low-lying areas to stay safe.
Kolkata Weather Today
The administration issued heavy rain alerts for South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia due to Cyclone Arnab. Other districts might see light to moderate showers.
Kolkata Weather Today
Cyclone Arnab will not impact Kolkata severely, but the city might get light to moderate rain with gusty winds. Today's maximum temperature will hover around 34 degrees Celsius, dropping to 30 degrees tomorrow, with a minimum of 25 degrees. Humidity levels stand at 64 to 74 percent. The city has a yellow alert for thunderstorms from today until Thursday.
Kolkata Weather Today
Cyclone Arnab will affect North Bengal as well. Weather experts predict heavy to very heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar from October 29 to 31.
Kolkata Weather Today
Cyclone Arnab will weaken into a depression after crossing the landmass. This weather system will push rain clouds into the state, triggering untimely showers across the region.
Kolkata Weather Today
The sudden rain and strong winds can damage paddy fields and other agricultural work. Farmers worry about potential losses to rabi crops and winter vegetables. The storm will also disrupt normal daily life.
Kolkata Weather Today
The administration is fully ready to tackle Cyclone Arnab. Officials set up special security and monitoring systems in the coastal districts. Rescue teams remain on standby to handle any emergency.
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