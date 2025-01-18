Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature drop predicted, city to remain cold; Check forecast HERE

No significant temperature change is expected in the next five days, with minimum temperatures hovering around 14-15 degrees Celsius. Fog is anticipated in the mornings, particularly in some districts of North Bengal. South Bengal will also experience light fog in the mornings, with no chance of rain


Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 7:46 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 7:46 AM IST

No significant temperature change is expected in the next five days. Consequently, the minimum temperature will remain around 14 to 15 degrees Celsius



Winter will make its presence felt with cold winds and morning fog. While the sky remained foggy on Saturday morning, it cleared up in the afternoon. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 25 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively



Fog is likely in Malda, Dudhijpur, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar in North Bengal. Overall, the weather will remain dry



All districts of South Bengal experienced light fog in the morning. There is no chance of rain in South Bengal



Nights will feel colder compared to days. On Friday, the minimum temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas was 15.5 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal



The maximum temperature was 24.5 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal. Relative humidity in the air was a maximum of 94% and a minimum of 54%



It was believed that winter would show its strength in Bengal's climate. Bengal experienced the wrath of winter in the month of Poush



Hopes for winter's return began to fade at the beginning of Magh. Despite a good start, repeated western disturbances during the summer months have altered the winter pattern



Climatologists expected a change in Magh. But despite the signs, western disturbances posed an obstacle

