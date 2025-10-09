Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Scattered Rain Forecast Issued; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Even though the monsoon is on its way out, the weather office has forecast rain in several districts of South Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation. Light rain expected in Kolkata and Southern coastal districts
Monsoon Update
The monsoon is on its way out. A cyclonic circulation is in the lower atmosphere near southern Bangladesh. This is typical during monsoon withdrawal. However, the weather office says this will cause rain again.
Rain
The weather dept says this will bring rain to coastal districts like North-South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Medinipur, Nadia, and Murshidabad. High chance of rain today. Kolkata's max temp will be 32°C, min 26°C.
Scattered Rain
Scattered rain is likely for the next 3-4 days, then it will decrease. Kolkata and nearby areas will get rain today (Thursday). Friday may see a couple of light to moderate showers with thunderstorms. No heavy rain warning.
Withdrawal of Monsoon
The monsoon winds are still present in the state. Meanwhile, the monsoon has withdrawn from parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The monsoon's withdrawal was slightly halted due to a low-pressure system.
Last Monsoon Rains of the Season
The weather dept forecasts that the monsoon will withdraw from remaining parts of Gujarat, and some areas of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh in the next 2-3 days.