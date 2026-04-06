The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a warning of intense thunderstorms and rainfall across the state for the next five days. An ակտիվ atmospheric trough stretching from Gangetic West Bengal to Telangana is drawing in moisture from the Bay of Bengal, creating ideal conditions for widespread rain and storms.

Wind speeds may reach up to 60 km/h, especially in southern districts, increasing the risk of local disruptions.

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