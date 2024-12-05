Kolkata Weather Latest update: Met office hints at HUGE temperature DROP; predicts western disturbances

Clear skies are expected on Thursday with temperatures around 27°C and 17°C. However, by the end of the week, temperatures in South Bengal could drop to 15°C. A western disturbance is expected on December 7th, bringing snowfall and rainfall to the hilly regions

Winter Weather Updates for South Bengal The Alipore Meteorological Department forecasts clear skies on Thursday, with temperatures around 27°C and 17°C. However, a temperature drop is expected by week’s end, with Kolkata possibly hitting 15°C. The second phase of winter may begin in western districts, though no definitive confirmation of winter resurgence has been provided

Western Disturbance to Bring Snow and Rain A new western disturbance arriving on Saturday, December 7th, is set to bring snowfall and rain to the northwest hills from December 7th to 9th. The northwestern plains will experience its impact on Sunday, December 8th, affecting Sikkim and nearby North Bengal areas. Winter’s early arrival in Bengal this year might not meet expectations

Temperature Trends in South and North Bengal Cold winds from the north and northwest are causing a temperature drop. By Saturday, South Bengal districts may see a 3–4°C decline, though North Bengal temperatures are likely to remain steady. From December to February, temperatures across the state may remain above normal

Light Rain in Hill Districts Expected Western disturbance effects could lead to light rain in Darjeeling starting Friday. Similar weather is expected in Kalimpong, as well as in North Dinajpur and Malda on Tuesday, December 10th. The colder conditions in these hilly areas will continue to influence the local weather patterns

Latest Videos