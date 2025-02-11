Kolkata Weather LATEST update: How long will winter stay in the state? Check forecast HERE

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to drop in the coming days with a possibility of fog. Light to moderate fog is anticipated in North Bengal and western districts, while Darjeeling and Kalimpong may experience rainfall

Meteorologists at the Alipore Meteorological Department predict that the mercury will drop again. This is the cool message of Falgun's farewell

Winter has returned to the state for the past two days. It's not very cold here, but the chill is being felt. Even today, after Sunday, it will be very cold in Bengal

There is a possibility of fog in the district for the next few days. There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in the western districts as well as in North Bengal

Temperatures may rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three days, starting Tuesday. The temperature may drop again slightly on Valentine's Day, February 14

There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur

Possibility of rain again in North Bengal. Today, Tuesday, February 11, there is a possibility of light rain in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong

Today, Tuesday, the sky is clear. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degrees and 21 degrees Celsius respectively

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas was 17.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.3 degrees below normal

The maximum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.5 degrees below normal for this part of the country. The relative humidity in the air was a maximum of 93 percent and a minimum of 39 percent

Latest Videos