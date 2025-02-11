Kolkata Weather LATEST update: How long will winter stay in the state? Check forecast HERE

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, temperatures are expected to drop in the coming days with a possibility of fog. Light to moderate fog is anticipated in North Bengal and western districts, while Darjeeling and Kalimpong may experience rainfall

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Feb 11, 2025

Meteorologists at the Alipore Meteorological Department predict that the mercury will drop again. This is the cool message of Falgun's farewell

article_image2

Winter has returned to the state for the past two days. It's not very cold here, but the chill is being felt. Even today, after Sunday, it will be very cold in Bengal

article_image3

There is a possibility of fog in the district for the next few days. There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in the western districts as well as in North Bengal

article_image4

Temperatures may rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three days, starting Tuesday. The temperature may drop again slightly on Valentine's Day, February 14

article_image5

There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur

article_image6

Possibility of rain again in North Bengal. Today, Tuesday, February 11, there is a possibility of light rain in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong

article_image7

Today, Tuesday, the sky is clear. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degrees and 21 degrees Celsius respectively

article_image8

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas was 17.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.3 degrees below normal

article_image9

The maximum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.5 degrees below normal for this part of the country. The relative humidity in the air was a maximum of 93 percent and a minimum of 39 percent

President Draupadi Murmu prays for nation's prosperity during visit to Bade Hanuman Mandir and Akshayvat

BREAKING YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video after Centre's notice sn

CM Dhami pledges a historic Kumbh 2027 in Haridwar, after seeking seers' blessings

India needs to inject $4 trillion in bank capital to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' GDP target: HSBC Report snt

Kerala: 11-year-old boy dies of rabies weeks after stray dog attack in Alappuzha anr

President Draupadi Murmu prays for nation's prosperity during visit to Bade Hanuman Mandir and Akshayvat

Maruti Invicto alternatives: From Tata Safari to Mahindra XUV700; check out 5 top 7-seater cars gcw

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 4: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's film collects THIS much; Check HERE NTI

BREAKING YouTube removes Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video after Centre's notice sn

Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran for a ride on his scooty at his hometown Jiaganj; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

PM Modi to Co-Chair AI Action Summit in Paris – Shaping the Future of AI!

