Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City To Witness Rain Before Winter? Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Even after Kali Puja and Bhai Phonta are over, there's no sign of winter. Although it feels a bit chilly in the mornings, severe winter is still a long way off. What is the weather department saying? Check forecast
Today's Weather
Though the festive season is over, winter hasn't arrived. Mornings are cool, but not cold. The Met office predicts a weekend weather change with a few showers in South Bengal.
How will the weather be in South Bengal?
A low-pressure system over the Andaman Sea is causing heavy rain there. Another system in the Bay of Bengal is moving northwest but is expected to slow down and not affect Bengal.
North Bengal's Weather
While the south is sunny, a western disturbance will bring more rain to North Bengal. The Met Office forecasts weekend rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and other districts.
What will the weekend weather be like?
The Alipore Met Office says South Bengal's weather will change this weekend. Starting Friday, light to moderate rain is likely in South 24 Parganas, with more districts getting wet on Sat & Sun.
Where will it rain?
The Alipore Met Office predicts light weekend rain in South 24 Parganas, both Medinipurs, and North 24 Parganas. Rainfall may increase in South Bengal from Tuesday due to low pressure.