Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City To Get Sunny Skies With No Rain; Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kolkata will experience bright and sunny weather today. The city will record a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius
Kolkata Weather
The weather is slowly changing after the festive season. Kolkata will see mostly sunny skies today. You might spot partial clouds in some areas, but the sky will remain clear for the most part. The city faces no major threat of rain right now.
Temperature
The city will touch a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius today. The minimum temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius. You will feel comfortable during the morning and night, but the afternoon will feel quite hot.
Rain
Kolkata will see almost zero chance of rain today. The weather department predicts a 0 percent rain probability. You can easily plan your outdoor activities because the weather will remain completely favourable.
North Winds
North winds will blow across Kolkata at a speed of 6 miles per hour today. You will feel the strong heat of the sun during the day due to clear skies. The wind speed and direction might change from time to time.
South Bengal Districts
Other South Bengal districts might not share Kolkata's dry weather. You need to check specific district forecasts for Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Medinipur to know their exact weather conditions.
North bengal
North Bengal districts will experience different weather compared to Kolkata. The hills and Dooars regions might get some rain. You should check the updates for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and North and South Dinajpur.
Advisory
The 24 degrees Celsius minimum temperature will bring some relief during the morning and night. The heat will increase as the day progresses towards the 33 degrees Celsius mark. You should drink plenty of water and avoid direct sunlight if you step out in the afternoon.
Kolkata
Kolkata will mostly witness strong sunlight today. The city has almost no chance of rain. You must check the latest district-wise bulletin from the weather department to confirm the exact rain forecast for the rest of West Bengal.
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