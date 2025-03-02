Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Bengal to witness heatwave from March itself? Check forecast HERE

The temperature in South Bengal will increase by 3-4 degrees in the next few days, with no chance of rain. The sky will be partly cloudy. There is no rain forecast in South Bengal until March 7, and the temperature may reach 33-34 degrees Celsius

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 2, 2025, 8:31 AM IST

The temperature in South Bengal will increase by 3 to 4 degrees in the next few days. No rain is expected, but it will be partly cloudy. There is no chance of rain in South Bengal until March 7. As a result, the temperature will increase for now. The maximum temperature in the south may reach 33-34 degrees Celsius this week.The sky will be partly cloudy on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 degrees and 24 degrees. The temperature will also increase in Kolkata. There may be light fog in the morning. The sky is also likely to be partly cloudy

budget 2025
article_image2

There is no chance of rain. The temperature in Kolkata may reach 34 degrees at the beginning of next week. The amount of rainfall will be slightly higher in the hilly areas. The weather office has forecast rain until Sunday

article_image3

Snowfall and rainfall continue in North Bengal due to the new impact of western disturbances. The effect of snowfall in Sikkim has been felt in the high mountainous areas of Darjeeling. There is less chance of rain in the north after March 7. The temperature in the districts of North Bengal is also likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees in the next few days

article_image4

Signs of temperature rise are visible at the beginning of March. The weather office has forecast that the temperature will increase in every district in the coming days

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pune: Man dupes people of Rs 10 lakh over pretext of Army recruitment; arrested anr

Pune: Man dupes people of Rs 10 lakh over pretext of Army recruitment; arrested

Asianet News LIVETHON: Football legend I.M. Vijayan encourages youth to stay away from drugs and violence anr

Asianet News LIVETHON: Football legend I.M. Vijayan encourages youth to stay away from drugs and violence

Ramadan 2025: Kerala Muslims embark on 30 days of devotion, fasting and spiritual reflection anr

Ramadan 2025: Kerala Muslims embark on 30 days of devotion, fasting and spiritual reflection

Kerala: Woman abducted, assaulted over spa centre financial dispute in Thrissur; 5 arrested anr

Kerala: Woman abducted, assaulted over spa centre financial dispute in Thrissur; 5 arrested

Woman body found in suitcase in Haryana; Congress claims victim was party worker, demands high-level probe anr

Woman's body found in suitcase in Haryana; Congress claims victim was party worker, demands high-level probe

Recent Stories

New passport rule update: Birth certificate mandatory for THESE applicants - Check details of latest order gcw

New passport rule update: Birth certificate mandatory for THESE applicants - Check details of latest order

Pakistan reports over 32000 gender-based violence cases in 2024: SSDO report anr

Pakistan reports over 32,000 gender-based violence cases in 2024: SSDO report

Im Game poster OUT: Dalquer Salmaan returning to Malayalam films? 'Sita Raman' actor shares update ATG

I'm Game poster OUT: Dalquer Salmaan returning to Malayalam films? 'Sita Raman' actor shares update

Pune: Man dupes people of Rs 10 lakh over pretext of Army recruitment; arrested anr

Pune: Man dupes people of Rs 10 lakh over pretext of Army recruitment; arrested

Ramadan Mubarak 2025: 10 best wishes, quotes, messages to share with loved ones ATG

Ramadan Mubarak 2025: 10 best wishes, quotes, messages to share with loved ones

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Ramadan 2025: Where are World’s Shortest and Longest Fasting Hours?

Video Icon
Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Good Bad Ugly Teaser OUT: Ajith Kumar's Ultimate Comeback? THIS Punch Line Making Fans Go Crazy

Video Icon
ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

ITBP Carry Out Rescue Ops in Avalanche-Hit Area of ​​Chamoli District | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train: 1100-Ton Bridge with Made-in-India Components Gets Ready

Video Icon
MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

MASSIVE Fire Breaks Out at Govindpura Chemical Factory in Bhopal | WATCH | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon