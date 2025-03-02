Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Bengal to witness heatwave from March itself? Check forecast HERE

The temperature in South Bengal will increase by 3-4 degrees in the next few days, with no chance of rain. The sky will be partly cloudy. There is no rain forecast in South Bengal until March 7, and the temperature may reach 33-34 degrees Celsius

The temperature in South Bengal will increase by 3 to 4 degrees in the next few days. No rain is expected, but it will be partly cloudy. There is no chance of rain in South Bengal until March 7. As a result, the temperature will increase for now. The maximum temperature in the south may reach 33-34 degrees Celsius this week.The sky will be partly cloudy on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 degrees and 24 degrees. The temperature will also increase in Kolkata. There may be light fog in the morning. The sky is also likely to be partly cloudy

There is no chance of rain. The temperature in Kolkata may reach 34 degrees at the beginning of next week. The amount of rainfall will be slightly higher in the hilly areas. The weather office has forecast rain until Sunday

Snowfall and rainfall continue in North Bengal due to the new impact of western disturbances. The effect of snowfall in Sikkim has been felt in the high mountainous areas of Darjeeling. There is less chance of rain in the north after March 7. The temperature in the districts of North Bengal is also likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees in the next few days

Signs of temperature rise are visible at the beginning of March. The weather office has forecast that the temperature will increase in every district in the coming days

