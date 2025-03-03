Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal may reach 34°C before Holi; temperature spike could break records; CHECK

Kolkata's temperature may reach 34 degrees Celsius this week, with no chance of rain. The weather department forecasts temperature increases in every district in the coming days.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 3, 2025, 8:22 AM IST

Kolkata's temperature may rise to 34°C this week, with no chance of rain. The heat is intensifying as Holi approaches, and records could be broken, according to forecasts.

Monday and the sky are clear. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 and 23 degrees.

This time, the heat may break records as temperatures continue to rise. The weather department predicts a steady increase, with Kolkata possibly reaching 34°C this week and no rain expected.

The maximum temperature in the south could rise to 33-34°C this week. With no rainfall expected, the heat may intensify, potentially setting new records as temperatures continue to climb.

In the coming days, South Bengal’s temperature is expected to rise by 3 to 4 degrees, with no relief from the heat. The weather department warns of soaring temperatures ahead.

After March 7, the chances of rain in North Bengal are minimal. Temperatures are expected to rise, bringing warmer days as the region experiences a gradual increase in heat.

South Bengal will remain dry until March 7, with no chance of rain. Temperatures are expected to rise steadily, bringing warmer conditions as the region braces for increased heat.

North Bengal is expected to experience dry weather due to western winds. No significant temperature changes are forecast, but the region will continue to see stable and warm conditions.

 

With the cold season ending, temperatures are steadily rising. The weather is turning sunny and hot, bringing warmer days as the region transitions into higher temperatures and drier conditions.

