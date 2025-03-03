Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal may reach 34°C before Holi; temperature spike could break records; CHECK

Kolkata's temperature may reach 34 degrees Celsius this week, with no chance of rain. The weather department forecasts temperature increases in every district in the coming days.

In the coming days, South Bengal’s temperature is expected to rise by 3 to 4 degrees, with no relief from the heat. The weather department warns of soaring temperatures ahead.

After March 7, the chances of rain in North Bengal are minimal. Temperatures are expected to rise, bringing warmer days as the region experiences a gradual increase in heat.

