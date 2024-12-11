Kolkata weather ALERT: Heavy rain predicted, THESE three districts face flood risk

Mid-December feels unseasonably warm as winter's chill remains absent. The Meteorological Department predicts rain in southern districts, delaying the onset of bone-chilling cold.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 8:25 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 8:25 AM IST

A low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal. This low pressure and the combination of western disturbances are predicted to bring rain again in Bengal.

article_image2

Mid-December is approaching, yet the winter chill is absent. Meanwhile, a major weather update has arrived. Even before winter sets in, the Meteorological Department forecasts rain in the southern districts.

article_image3

A significant weather change is expected in the second week of December, with possible rain. Winter hasn't properly arrived in the districts of South Bengal. Temperatures continue to fluctuate.

article_image4

According to the Meteorological Department, a significant drop in temperature is not expected at the moment.

article_image5

Instead of cool northwesterly winds, full southerly winds are blowing as the day progresses. The Meteorological Department has indicated no likelihood of winter in South Bengal districts for now.

article_image6

Rain is expected today. Bone-chilling cold is not setting in yet. Temperatures will rise in various districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata.

article_image7

Overall, minimum temperatures will rise in South Bengal districts. No change in weather is expected before Thursday.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India friendship with Russia is deeper than deepest ocean defence minister rajnath singh

India’s friendship with Russia is deeper than deepest ocean: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India evacuates 75 nationals from war-torn Syria amid civil unrest; check details AJR

India evacuates 75 nationals from war-torn Syria amid civil unrest; check details

Visionary exceptional leader PM Modi pays tribute to former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, pens heartfelt letter to family gcw

'A visionary, exceptional leader': PM Modi pays tribute to ex-Karnataka CM SM Krishna, pens heartfelt letter

UP HORROR caught on camera: Man strikes wife 18 times in 11 seconds with iron rod as neighbours watch shk

UP HORROR caught on camera: Man strikes wife 18 times in 11 seconds with iron rod as neighbours watch

NDA has majority, have faith in Chairman: Kiren Rijiju on no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar gcw

NDA has majority, have faith in Chairman: Kiren Rijiju on no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar

Recent Stories

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today december 11 2024 significance, puja timings, history anr

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today; Know significance of this Ekadashi

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena questions Chum Darang's individuality amid gang tensions NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena questions Chum Darang's individuality amid gang tensions

Hina Khan to Pawan Kalyan: Top 10 most searched actors of 2024 worldwide NTI

Hina Khan to Pawan Kalyan: Top 10 most searched actors of 2024 worldwide

India friendship with Russia is deeper than deepest ocean defence minister rajnath singh

India’s friendship with Russia is deeper than deepest ocean: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India evacuates 75 nationals from war-torn Syria amid civil unrest; check details AJR

India evacuates 75 nationals from war-torn Syria amid civil unrest; check details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon