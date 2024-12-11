Kolkata weather ALERT: Heavy rain predicted, THESE three districts face flood risk

Mid-December feels unseasonably warm as winter's chill remains absent. The Meteorological Department predicts rain in southern districts, delaying the onset of bone-chilling cold.

A low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal. This low pressure and the combination of western disturbances are predicted to bring rain again in Bengal.

Mid-December is approaching, yet the winter chill is absent. Meanwhile, a major weather update has arrived. Even before winter sets in, the Meteorological Department forecasts rain in the southern districts.

A significant weather change is expected in the second week of December, with possible rain. Winter hasn't properly arrived in the districts of South Bengal. Temperatures continue to fluctuate.

According to the Meteorological Department, a significant drop in temperature is not expected at the moment.

Instead of cool northwesterly winds, full southerly winds are blowing as the day progresses. The Meteorological Department has indicated no likelihood of winter in South Bengal districts for now.

Rain is expected today. Bone-chilling cold is not setting in yet. Temperatures will rise in various districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata.

Overall, minimum temperatures will rise in South Bengal districts. No change in weather is expected before Thursday.

Latest Videos