1 5 Image Credit : Getty

Chingrighata Metro Work Begins, Traffic Curbs From May 15

Some good news has come for the state's residents right after the new government was formed. After a long wait and clearing legal hurdles, the Chingrighata Metro work is finally set to begin. The work on the Orange Line will start this Friday, May 15, and because of this, Kolkata Police has decided on special traffic control measures at the Chingrighata crossing.