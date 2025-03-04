Kolkata Metro update: East-West metro to remain closed for two and half days for THIS reason

The East-West Metro will be closed for two and a half days, causing problems for daily commuters

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 7:31 AM IST

Metro services closed

The East-West Metro will be closed for two and a half days, causing problems for daily commuters. From Friday, March 7th to Monday, March 10th this week, according to metro rail sources

When will the metro be closed?

East-West Metro services will be closed from 7 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday, according to metro authorities. Services will resume from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan and Sealdah to Sector Five routes from 8 am on Monday.

Reason for the disruption

The Sealdah-Esplanade metro route will be connected. The metro work in the Bowbazar area has been fully completed, hence the closure

US company to inspect

How safe is this line? How complete is the work? Sources claim that the US company International Safety Audit Association is coming to review the matter

Two and a half days of observation

The Bowbazar area will be thoroughly examined for two and a half days. The service will be suspended for this reason

Green Line completely closed

No metro will run on Green Line One and Green Line Two after 7 pm on Friday. So green line will be fully closed

Last metro

The last metro from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan route will leave at 7 pm on Friday. The last metro from Sealdah station to Sector Five route may leave at 7:03 pm. The last metro from Salt Lake Sector Five to Sealdah station may leave at 7:05 pm

Time of service resumption

According to metro sources, services may return to normal on Monday morning. The first metro from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan route may leave at 8 am that day. The first metro from Sealdah station to Sector Five route may leave at 8:15 am. The first metro from Sealdah station to Sector Five route may leave at 8:05 am

