Kolkata LATEST weather update: Winter to end soon in West Bengal? Temperatures to rise this week?

Hide and seek of winter

Winter has been erratic this year, with fluctuating temperatures. The hide and seek of winter continues. The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a disappointing forecast.

Drop in temperature on Sunday

The temperature had been gradually rising for the past few days. There was a sudden drop in temperature from Saturday night.

The winter feeling is over!

On Sunday morning, the temperature in Kolkata suddenly dropped by three degrees Celsius. The Alipore Meteorological Department has announced that this winter feeling will not last long in Kolkata and the districts of the Ganges Valley.

Monday's temperature

On Monday, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 14.2 degrees Celsius, which is 0.5 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature is around 26 degrees.

Temperature will rise

According to the information on the website of the Alipore Meteorological Department, the temperature in Kolkata will reach 29 degrees by the end of this week.

Reason for winter disappearing

The Alipore Meteorological Department said that winter will disappear due to western disturbances. The Meteorological Department has predicted two consecutive western disturbances.

Temperature rise from Wednesday

According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Department, the temperature will rise in the districts of South Bengal including Kolkata from Wednesday.

Heat will increase at the end of the week

The heat will increase from the end of this week. That is, many people think that it will be hot during Saraswati Puja.

Temperature will rise by 3 degrees in 2 days

According to the forecast of the Alipore Meteorological Department, the temperature will increase by 3-5 degrees in the next two days. Saraswati Puja is on 2nd and 3rd February. But meteorologists think that the temperature will increase at that time.

