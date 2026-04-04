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Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Bengal to Get Thunderstorms, Rain as Heatwave Peaks Across Region
South Bengal continues to sizzle under an intense heatwave, but relief is on the horizon as the Met office predicts thunderstorms, rain, and Kalbaishakhi storms bringing a welcome weather shift from Sunday.
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The summer heatwave has begun, and it's getting hotter by the day. In Kolkata, both day and night temperatures are already above normal. But amidst this heat, the Met office has forecast some welcome rain and storms.
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The weather department has warned that the dry spell will make things more uncomfortable in both South and North Bengal. Over the next few days, you can expect temperatures to shoot up by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.
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According to the Met office, South Bengal will stay dry until Saturday. They have issued a heat and discomfort warning for eight districts: Kolkata, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, West Medinipur, East Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, and Birbhum.
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The forecast says Kolkata's maximum temperature will hit 37 degrees Celsius by Saturday. Meanwhile, the western districts will see the mercury climb close to the 40-degree mark.
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Friday's temperatures were recorded with a minimum of 26.2°C and a maximum of 35°C. The good news is that the weather pattern is expected to shift starting this Sunday.
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Get ready for some action on Sunday! The Met office predicts Kalbaishakhi storms with thunder and rain in Jhargram, West Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and West Bardhaman. By Monday, the storms and rain will cover all of South Bengal.
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While there's no rain expected in North Bengal today (Saturday), things will change soon. Rain is likely between Sunday and Wednesday, with all northern districts expected to receive light to moderate showers on Monday.
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