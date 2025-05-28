Kerala Weather LATEST update: Red, Orange alerts issued? Check here
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for two districts and an orange alert for nine districts in Kerala, urging extreme caution for the next three days
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Kerala for the next five days. Today, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are under a red alert.
An orange alert has also been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. Due to heavy rainfall, holidays have been declared for educational institutions in Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Idukki districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised extreme caution in the state for the next three days. High alert is in place in hilly areas due to the possibility of landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rain.
Coastal regions are also on alert due to the potential for strong waves and winds.