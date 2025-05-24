June 2025 school holidays: Full list of days off in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Bummed about summer break ending? Cheer up! More holidays are coming in June. Check out the list here.
More Holidays After Summer Vacation
Summer vacations are currently underway in Telugu states. Starting April 24th, they continue through May and end on June 11th. All government, aided, and private educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will reopen on June 12th. This means that in another fifteen to twenty days, all students will be back in school. Students who have enjoyed a month and a half of summer vacation will find it difficult to go back to school all of a sudden.
However, half of June will be covered by summer vacations for students. The remaining days include Sundays, the second Saturday, and some optional holidays. Thus, there are five or six holidays for educational institutions. So, these holidays will provide some relief to students who are sad about going back to school after the summer vacation in June.
Holidays Galore in June
All educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will reopen on June 12th. However, junior colleges will reopen from the beginning of June. They will have a Bakrid holiday on June 7th. This festival falls on the first Saturday of June, followed by Sunday, a regular holiday. Thus, intermediate students and employees will have two consecutive days off. However, this will be part of the summer vacation for school students.
Holidays on June 14th and 15th
Another long weekend is coming in the second week of June. The news that holidays are coming right after the summer vacation ends and schools reopen will make students happy. Schools in Telugu states will reopen on June 12th, and after just two days of classes, there will be another two-day holiday. Educational institutions will be closed on June 14th for the second Saturday. The next day, June 15th, is Sunday, a regular holiday. However, this Sunday also coincides with the Muslim festival of Eid al Ghadir. So, even if an optional holiday is declared in Telangana and AP, it will merge with Sunday.
Long Weekend at the End of June
Another holiday falls on Sunday, June 22nd. Then, on June 27th, an optional holiday has been declared in AP and Telangana for Rath Yatra. Sunday, June 29th, is another holiday. However, some private educational institutions also have a holiday on Saturday. So, for them, June 28th is also a holiday. This means some students might have a three-day holiday from June 27th to 29th.
Will There Be Rain Holidays in June?
The southwest monsoon will arrive in the Telugu states in the first week of June. As it spreads across both states, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Due to these rains and potential flood situations, educational institutions may also be closed.