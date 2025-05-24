Image Credit : our own

Summer vacations are currently underway in Telugu states. Starting April 24th, they continue through May and end on June 11th. All government, aided, and private educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will reopen on June 12th. This means that in another fifteen to twenty days, all students will be back in school. Students who have enjoyed a month and a half of summer vacation will find it difficult to go back to school all of a sudden.

However, half of June will be covered by summer vacations for students. The remaining days include Sundays, the second Saturday, and some optional holidays. Thus, there are five or six holidays for educational institutions. So, these holidays will provide some relief to students who are sad about going back to school after the summer vacation in June.