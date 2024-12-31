IRCTC services disrupted AGAIN! Railways tickets bookings stopped; know helpline numbers

IRCTC services have been disrupted once again. This morning, both the website and app are not working, causing inconvenience for those trying to book railway tickets. Find out what to do for urgent assistance.

IRCTC Down

Indian Railways booking website and app services are down again. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) facilitates railway ticket bookings. However, IRCTC services have been disrupted twice already in December 2024. This happened again this morning (December 31).

IRCTC Performance Issues

Is IRCTC's performance this bad? With the New Year approaching, many states, including Telangana, have a holiday tomorrow (Wednesday). As a result, people preparing for New Year celebrations have planned trips. In such a situation, people are expressing extreme frustration as the railway ticket booking website and app, IRCTC, are not working.

IRCTC Website and App Down

Why are the IRCTC website and app repeatedly malfunctioning? Repeated disruptions to the Indian Railway ticket booking app and website, IRCTC, are raising several suspicions. This is not just happening once or twice; users attempting to book tickets face this issue every time.

