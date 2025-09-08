Image Credit : Others

Even as large parts of the country continue to reel under devastating floods this year, the Indian Army has once again stood tall in its commitment to safeguard the lives of fellow citizens. Since the onset of the monsoon season in April 2025, Army troops have been relentlessly engaged in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions across 75 locations nationwide. With 126 rescue columns mobilised, the Army has rescued more than 21,500 civilians, extended medical aid to nearly 9,700 people, and delivered over 23,500 kilograms of relief supplies to affected communities.