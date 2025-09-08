Indian Army at the Forefront of Nation’s Battle Against Floods; Read on
This monsoon season has once again tested resilience of India, devastating floods have swept across multiple states. Amid crisis, the Indian Army has stepped forward with dedication, leading large-scale rescue and relief operations across the nation
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Even as large parts of the country continue to reel under devastating floods this year, the Indian Army has once again stood tall in its commitment to safeguard the lives of fellow citizens. Since the onset of the monsoon season in April 2025, Army troops have been relentlessly engaged in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions across 75 locations nationwide. With 126 rescue columns mobilised, the Army has rescued more than 21,500 civilians, extended medical aid to nearly 9,700 people, and delivered over 23,500 kilograms of relief supplies to affected communities.
To restore connectivity and sustain relief operations, Army engineers have constructed 29 bridges, including one stretching 110 feet, besides strengthening bundhs at 12 locations. The sheer scale of helicopter operations – 500 plus flying hours – underlines the urgency and commitment with which soldiers have operated, often at great personal risk.
The Indian Army’s efforts in Punjab have been particularly noteworthy, where relentless rains triggered widespread flooding.
In the state alone, 48 rescue columns were deployed, rescuing nearly 10,000 civilians, extending medical aid to 4,700 individuals, and distributing 12,500 kilograms of essential supplies.
Army helicopters flew for more than 250 hours, airlifting stranded villagers and delivering relief material to inaccessible areas.
Additionally, nearly 500 security forces personnel, including BSF personnel were evacuated from forward posts in Lassian, Kasowal, and Darya Mansur, ensuring their safety.
From the plains of Punjab to flood-hit interiors across the country, the Indian Army continues to embody its ethos of “Service Before Self”, proving yet again that when disaster strikes, the olive green uniform is always among the first to arrive and the last to leave.