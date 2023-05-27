Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Latest Photos: India's new Parliament building all set for inauguration; here are 7 must-know facts

    First Published May 27, 2023, 1:20 PM IST

    New Parliament building inauguration: Noting that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony, the Delhi traffic police urged people to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm

    article_image1

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    The new Parliament building will have 1272 seats of which 888 are reserved for Lok Sabha and 384 seats for Rajya Sabha. Built at a cost of Rs 971 crore, the new Parliament Building complex is a symbol of India's growth and progress.

    article_image2

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    It all began after there were concerns about stability of the old Parliament building in 2010s. And that led to the proposals for the construction of the new parliament building. The 93-year-old design is considered to experience the ill effects of insufficiency of rooms to house individuals and their staff.

    article_image3

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    The building is said to have a 150-year lifespan. In 2019, the Indian government launched the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, which included the construction of a new parliament building.

    article_image4

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    Other projects in New Delhi also included the renovation of Kartavya Path, the construction of a new residence for the Vice President, the construction of a new office and residence for the Prime Minister, and the consolidation of all ministerial buildings into a single central secretariat.

    article_image5

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    The new Parliament building has the triangular shape. The ongoing redevelopment of the Central Vista, India's central administrative area near Raisina Hill in New Delhi, is referred to as the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

    article_image6

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    The ground-breaking function for the new Parliament building was held in October 2020. On December 10, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the groundwork. Tata Projects Limited is the project contractor for the construction of the new parliament building.

    article_image7

    Photo Credit: Twitter

    Sengol is a historical sceptre that will be present in the new parliament building, close to the Speaker's chair.

