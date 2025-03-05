Hyderabad Weather Update: Cloudy skies to offer temporary relief from heat? Check met office forecast HERE

The weather department says that while Telangana will be scorching today (Wednesday), Hyderabad will get some relief. Here's what the weather will be like in Hyderabad

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

Hyderabad Weather

Weather: Summers are getting intense in the Telugu states. Temperatures in many parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are already close to 40 degrees. Temperatures are usually a minimum of 20 degrees and a maximum of 35 degrees. However, the weather department says that the intensity of the heat will be slightly lower today (Wednesday, March 5)

