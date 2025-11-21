Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Expect Light Winds and Warm Conditions This Friday
Hyderabad Weather, November 21: Get the detailed Friday weather forecast for Hyderabad. Expect hazy sunshine with a max temp of 30°C, a real feel of 33°C, and light winds. Plan your day!
Hyderabad Weather Update
Hazy sunshine is expected throughout Friday in Hyderabad. Visibility may appear slightly muted at times due to air pollution. Despite this, conditions will remain generally warm and settled, creating a somewhat drowsy, late-autumn feel. Check the detailed forecast here.
Max temperature: 30°C
Min temperature: 18°C
Hyderabad Temperatures
The maximum temperature is expected to reach 30°C. Overnight, the temperature will drop to a mild 18°C. The day-to-night contrast will be gentle, making the overall weather pattern quite stable.
Stay Hydrated
Real feel temperatures are expected to rise to around 33°C, meaning the warmth may feel stronger than the thermometer suggests. Hydration and appropriate clothing are advisable if spending extended periods outside.
Pleasant Friday Weather
Winds will be light, blowing from the east at around 11 km/h. Overall, Friday promises warm, hazy sunshine with mild night-time conditions and only gentle winds.
