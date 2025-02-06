Hyderabad to Bengaluru in 2 hours? Bullet train project to transform travel

India's bullet train network is expanding with plans for a Hyderabad-Mumbai corridor, potentially extending to Bengaluru and Chennai. This could drastically reduce travel times, with Chennai-Trichy estimated at just 1 hour, though project completion is 10-13 years away.

Bullet train coming to Chennai! Chennai-Trichy in snack time

India's long-awaited bullet train service is making significant strides. As part of a larger initiative to connect major cities across the country through bullet train networks, Indian Railways has decided to construct a 709-km high-speed rail corridor between Hyderabad and Mumbai. Officials are also considering extending this route to Bengaluru. Plans are also being discussed to extend the proposed Mysore-Chennai high-speed rail corridor to Hyderabad, which would significantly reduce travel time between Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Bullet Train in India

Currently, India's first high-speed rail corridor is being built between Mumbai and Ahmedabad with Japanese technology and financial assistance. The next phase of the country's bullet train expansion includes new corridors on the Hyderabad-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, and Hyderabad-Chennai routes. Some of these routes, particularly the Hyderabad-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bengaluru routes, are planned to be built using a combination of elevated and underground tracks.

Speed of the Bullet Train

The Hyderabad-Bengaluru route spans 618 km. Currently, the journey between the two cities takes approximately 11 hours on regular superfast express trains and 8.5 hours on the Vande Bharat Express. With the introduction of the bullet train, this travel time is expected to be reduced to just 2 hours. Similarly, the Hyderabad-Chennai route covers 757 km, and while regular express trains take 15 hours, the bullet train will reduce this time to just 2.5 hours.

Bullet Train in India

Calculating this speed within Tamil Nadu, it is estimated that the train will cover the 330 km distance between Trichy and Chennai in about 1 hour. However, railway officials estimate that it may take 10 to 13 years to complete these bullet train projects.

Latest Videos