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West Bengal Elections 2026: Humayun Kabir Net Worth-Know About His Educational Qualifications, Assets and More
It's not one or two crores, but over ₹5.5 crore! That's the total worth of politician Humayun Kabir and his wife Meera Sultan. Here's a look at the couple's massive assets.
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From Panchayat member to party chief
Humayun Kabir started his journey as a Panchayat member and later became an MLA. Today, he heads his own party, the Am Janata Unnayan Party, after a colourful political career involving several party switches. Let's check out his total assets.
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The candidate
Humayun Kabir has been with all the top state parties at some point—Congress, Trinamool Congress, and BJP. Now, he is the chairman of the Am Janata Unnayan Party and is contesting from Nowda and Rejinagar seats in Murshidabad.
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Filing the nomination
Humayun Kabir recently filed his nomination papers. The affidavit reveals that he and his wife own assets worth lakhs. It also details his educational qualifications and the criminal cases against him.
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Annual Income
The election affidavit shows Humayun Kabir's annual income is ₹13.26 lakh, which he earns mainly from his business. He has declared ₹4.52 lakh as cash in hand.
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Humayun's Savings
Humayun Kabir has declared investments of ₹1.62 lakh in various banks and insurance policies. He also owns a luxury car valued at ₹33 lakh.
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Movable and Immovable Property
According to his declaration, Humayun Kabir's movable assets are worth ₹45,56,176. He also owns agricultural land in Murshidabad with a market value of a whopping ₹2.10 crore.
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No house, but has gold
The affidavit reveals a surprising fact: Humayun Kabir doesn't own a house in his name. However, he does own 34.5 grams of gold, which is currently valued at ₹5,17,500.
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Humayun's wife Meera Sultan's assets
Humayun Kabir's wife, Meera Sultan, is also a woman of means. Her movable assets are valued at ₹98,58,673, and she has declared ₹3,49,353 as cash in hand.
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Details of house and gold
Meera Sultan owns a massive 632.5 grams of gold, currently worth nearly ₹94.87 lakh. Unlike her husband, she owns a residential house valued at ₹90 lakh.
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The couple's total assets
All together, Humayun Kabir's personal assets are over ₹2.5 crore, while his wife's assets are worth over ₹2 crore. This brings their combined net worth to more than a staggering ₹5.5 crore.
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Education and criminal record
Humayun Kabir completed his graduation from Himalayan University in 2017. His affidavit also lists 4 criminal cases against him, including one for allegedly inciting communal tensions.
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