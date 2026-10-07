Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) lets you invest a fixed amount every month instead of putting a lump sum into mutual funds at one go. Investors who routed their money through SIPs in equity mutual funds over the last 5 years have seen great returns.

A recent study looked at the period from September 1, 2021, to September 1, 2026. It found that 165 out of 219 equity funds delivered double-digit SIP XIRR returns. HSBC Mid Cap Fund grabbed the top spot here. It gave around 22.70% SIP XIRR during this 5-year window.

ITI Small Cap Fund, Bandhan Small Cap Fund, Invesco India Mid Cap Fund, and Bank of India Small Cap Fund took the next four spots.