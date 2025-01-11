How long is your Indian Railways online general ticket valid? Check out details

Learn how long Indian Railways' online general tickets are valid and avoid fines. With the UTS app, book tickets online hassle-free, but ensure travel within 3 hours of booking to comply with rules.

Millions of passengers rely on Indian Railways for their daily commute, and booking general tickets online has now become a convenient option. Earlier, general tickets could only be purchased at railway counters.

However, with the introduction of the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app, you can easily book general tickets online. This eliminates the need to stand in long queues, making train travel much more hassle-free. Do you know within what time limit an online general ticket should be used?

If not, this article is for you. It's essential to know how long an online general ticket is valid and the penalties you might face if you fail to use it within the stipulated time. As per Indian Railways rules, an online general ticket (train general ticket booking) must be used for travel within 3 hours of booking.

If the ticket is not used within this timeframe, it becomes invalid, and you may incur a penalty from the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE). If you fail to travel within the ticket's validity period, it is considered ticketless travel. In such cases, you may be fined up to ₹250.

Additionally, you will have to pay the fare from the station where the train journey initially commenced. To avoid penalties and enjoy a smooth journey, ensure you travel within the ticket's validity period. While online ticket booking is convenient, it's essential to travel on time to utilize this facility.

