Highway Alert: NHAI to Send Real-Time Animal Warnings to Drivers
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has introduced a new technology to prevent accidents caused by stray animals on national highways. The project aims to prevent accidents from happening, rather than taking action after they occur.
New Safety
Animal Warning System
Stray animals crossing highways at night are a huge risk. Poor visibility leads to serious accidents. To fix this, NHAI launched a new tech initiative to prevent these incidents.
Real-time Warning
A pilot project, 'Real-Time Street Animal Warning System,' was launched for Road Safety Month 2024. It's active on the Jaipur-Agra and Jaipur-Rewari highways to warn drivers.
Alert on Mobile
The system's key feature is sending an alert to the driver's mobile number when the vehicle is about 10 km from a danger zone. First, a flash SMS is sent.
Won't come again within 30 minutes
A voice alert follows, letting the driver slow down and be more cautious. A rule also prevents the same person from getting another alert within 30 minutes.
Night Driving Safety
This initiative was launched due to the rising number of road accidents in India, with government data showing high fatalities on national highways.
A major cause of accidents on North Indian highways
The sudden appearance of animals on the road in conditions like low light, fog, and rain is considered a major hazard on North Indian highways.
This will be extended to other highways
If the results of this pilot project are positive, NHAI plans to expand it to other highways where animal-related accidents are common.
