Heavy rain alert! These 8 Tamil Nadu districts to brace for downpour

After the summer heat, rain is falling widely in Tamil Nadu. The Meteorological Center has warned that there is a possibility of heavy rain in 8 districts today, and the heat will increase.

Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 23, 2025, 4:17 PM IST

While the summer heat has been tormenting Tamil Nadu for the past few days, rain has been falling widely in various places since yesterday. In this situation, the Meteorological Center has informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain in 8 districts today. 

In a statement released by the Chennai Meteorological Center regarding this: The area where the east and west winds meet is located in the lower atmospheric regions over the South Indian regions. Similarly, a lower atmospheric circulation lies in the Indian Ocean near the equator and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal.


Due to this, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. Heavy rain is likely to occur in one or two places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

Similarly, tomorrow there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Also, on March 25 and 26, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in one or two places in the Western Ghats and adjoining districts. The Meteorological Center has informed that dry weather is likely to prevail in other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. 

Difference in maximum temperature from normal:

From today to March 25, the maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to be 2-3° Celsius above normal in one or two places. On March 26 and 27, the maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to be 2-3° Celsius above normal in some places.

With high temperature, high humidity and minimum temperature 2-4° Celsius above normal in most places today and tomorrow, discomfort may occur in some parts of Tamil Nadu.

The sky is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai and suburban areas today. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 35-36° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27-28° Celsius. Similarly, the sky will be partly cloudy tomorrow. The Meteorological Center has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to be around 35-36° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26-27° Celsius. 

