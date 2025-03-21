user
Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 21: Heat risks in Surat, intense sun in Ahmedabad and Rajkot

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 21: Heatwave warning for Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot. Stay safe!

Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 21: Gujarat will witness hot and dry weather on Friday. Surat may pose a heat-related health risk, while Ahmedabad and Rajkot will be extremely warm under intense sunshine. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.
 

Ahmedabad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 38°C
Ahmedabad will see intense heat, making outdoor activities uncomfortable. Residents should stay hydrated and limit exposure to the sun.

Surat
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel: 36°C
It is advised to avoid outdoor exertion, drink plenty of water, and wear loose, breathable clothing.


Vadodara
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel: 35°C
While Vadodara’s temperatures will be slightly lower, hazy sunshine and dry conditions will still make it feel warm. Protective measures like sunscreen and sunglasses are recommended.

Rajkot
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 20°C
Real Feel: 36°C
Rajkot will experience hot and dry weather. Early morning and late evening will be more comfortable for outdoor activities.

