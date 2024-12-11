GOOD NEWS! West Bengal government employees to get 15 days holiday soon

Government employees are set to receive a 15-day holiday in December, similar to the Durga Puja holidays, as announced by Nabanna (the West Bengal state secretariat).

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 6:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

State government employees will get a 15-day holiday at the end of the year! Nabanna gave a great gift at the end of the year. This time the holiday mood will start from the end of December. Government employees will get a holiday just like Durga Puja.

article_image2

But why will this holiday be given? Why did government employees get such a big holiday again after Durga Puja? However, not all government employees are getting this holiday. This holiday has been announced for some special employees.

article_image3

The state government has allocated this special holiday only for the employees working in emergency services. Emergency service personnel do not get holidays during Durga Puja. This holiday is given later.

article_image4

In total, the state government will give 15 days holiday instead of 10 days. It is learned that police, fire service, health workers and municipal workers will get 15 days holiday at the end of the year.

