West Bengal state govt employees, salary to increase Rs 7000 from January; read details

West Bengal state government employees. An additional 7,000 rupees will be credited to employees' salary accounts from January! Find out who will receive it.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 30, 2024, 7:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 30, 2024, 8:14 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a salary increase of 7,000 rupees for several state government employees. This salary will be effective from January 2025.

Is this good news for the protesting employees demanding an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) at the central rate?

Although this specific DA demand has not yet been met, the new salary structure is being seen as a positive step.

The salary increase has been implemented by the state and central governments jointly for ITC computer teachers working under the Vocational and Computer Literacy Mission project.

Employees with 5 years of experience will receive a minimum salary of Rs 21,000. After 10 years of service, the salary will increase to Rs 26,000. After 15 years, it will increase to Rs 32,000. After 20 years, the salary will be Rs 39,000.

This one-time increase of 7,000 rupees has brought great relief to these employees. Previously, there were unclear rules regarding salary increases for contract workers. Now, the government has decided that their salaries will also be reviewed and revised annually based on their experience and performance.

While some government employees are happy with the salary increase, others are still dissatisfied, especially due to the unfulfilled demand for DA at the central rate.

Nevertheless, many employees are satisfied with the new salary structure and see it as a positive step towards improving their financial situation.

