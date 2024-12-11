Good news for Kolkata Metro passengers: Fare update puts a smile on their faces; check details

Just before the new year, Kolkata Metro has announced great news, a year-end gift for its passengers. A major decision has been taken that will benefit lakhs of commuters.

Metro Rail announces great news, benefiting lakhs of passengers. A major decision taken by Metro Rail, a year-end gift for Kolkata.

Metro had announced a fare hike. Fare increase for the last metro on the Blue Line was announced earlier. However, Metro Rail is not increasing the fare now.

The decision has been postponed due to 'technical reasons', as per a social media post. Due to low ridership on the last metro, a Rs 10 increase per ticket was planned.

The new fare was to be effective from December 10. Last metro from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum would have cost Rs 10 extra. The fare hike was supposed to start today, but has been postponed.

