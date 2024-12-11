Good news for Kolkata Metro passengers: Fare update puts a smile on their faces; check details

Just before the new year, Kolkata Metro has announced great news, a year-end gift for its passengers. A major decision has been taken that will benefit lakhs of commuters.

article_image1
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

Metro Rail announces great news, benefiting lakhs of passengers. A major decision taken by Metro Rail, a year-end gift for Kolkata.

article_image2

Metro had announced a fare hike. Fare increase for the last metro on the Blue Line was announced earlier. However, Metro Rail is not increasing the fare now.

article_image3

The decision has been postponed due to 'technical reasons', as per a social media post. Due to low ridership on the last metro, a Rs 10 increase per ticket was planned.

article_image4

The new fare was to be effective from December 10. Last metro from Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum would have cost Rs 10 extra. The fare hike was supposed to start today, but has been postponed.

