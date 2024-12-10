GOOD NEWS for common man! Tomato and onion price drop; Check latest rates

Tomato and onion prices have decreased in Chennai following a reduction in rainfall. Tomatoes are now selling at Rs 20-30 per kg and onions at Rs 40-50 per kg.

Tomato and Onion Price Hike

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu disrupted vegetable production, leading to a price surge. Onion reached Rs 100/kg and tomato Rs 80/kg. High tomato prices forced consumers to reduce purchases. Households and restaurants limited usage, impacting dishes like tomato chutney.

Tomato Price Drop in Chennai

Tomato prices dropped from Rs 50/kg to Rs 20-30/kg. Vendors sell 5kg for Rs100. Onion prices also decreased due to increased supply.

Koyambedu Vegetable Prices

Vegetable prices decreased at Koyambedu market. Onions, tomatoes, green chilies, beetroot, potatoes, and other vegetables saw price reductions. Prices for various vegetables like bottle gourd, beans, cabbage, carrots, and drumsticks are down at the Koyambedu market in Chennai.

