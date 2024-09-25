Dearness allowance hike expected for state government employees during Durga Puja? Read on

State government employees in for a treat this Durga Puja! The government is expected to announce a hike in dearness allowance (DA) during the festive season

October is just a few days away. Puja is almost at the doorstep. In the meantime, the state government gave great news to the state government employees

Usually, the DA of central government employees is supposed to increase before Puja. But this time, not only the central government employees, the DA of the state government employees will also increase

DA of central government employees may increase again on 25th September. DA may increase by about 3 to 4 percent

But this time, not only the central government employees, but also the state government employees will get dearness allowance

The Uttar Pradesh government may announce an increase in DA in early October. The employees of this state may get good news

Currently, the state government employees of Uttar Pradesh are getting DA at the rate of 50 percent under the Seventh Pay Commission

If their dearness allowance is increased before Diwali, then an additional Rs 3,000 crore may be spent from the state government's treasury.

