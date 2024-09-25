Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dearness allowance hike expected for state government employees during Durga Puja? Read on

    State government employees in for a treat this Durga Puja! The government is expected to announce a hike in dearness allowance (DA) during the festive season

    article_image1
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 6:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 6:16 PM IST

    Great news for government employees!

    October is just a few days away. Puja is almost at the doorstep. In the meantime, the state government gave great news to the state government employees

    article_image2

    Great news for government employees!

    Usually, the DA of central government employees is supposed to increase before Puja. But this time, not only the central government employees, the DA of the state government employees will also increase

    article_image3

    Great news for government employees!

    DA of central government employees may increase again on 25th September. DA may increase by about 3 to 4 percent

    article_image4

    Great news for government employees!

    But this time, not only the central government employees, but also the state government employees will get dearness allowance

    article_image5

    Great news for government employees!

    The Uttar Pradesh government may announce an increase in DA in early October. The employees of this state may get good news

    article_image6

    Great news for government employees!

    Currently, the state government employees of Uttar Pradesh are getting DA at the rate of 50 percent under the Seventh Pay Commission

    article_image7

    Great news for government employees!

    If their dearness allowance is increased before Diwali, then an additional Rs 3,000 crore may be spent from the state government's treasury.

