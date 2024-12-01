DA Hike Update: Will Dearness Allowance be tied to basic salary? Here's what we know

Central government employees and pensioners may see a significant boost in their income as discussions about linking dearness allowance (DA) to basic salary resurface.

Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 6:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

Central government employees and pensioners may see a significant boost in their income as discussions about linking dearness allowance (DA) to basic salary resurface. This comes after the government recently announced a 3% hike in DA, raising the rate to 53%.

Historical Precedent from 2004

The debate over linking DA to basic pay isn’t new. In 2004, when the allowance reached 50%, the central government made a similar decision, tying it to the basic salary. Employees and pensioners are now wondering if history will repeat itself, especially as inflationary pressures grow.

Recent DA Hike

The central government announced the 3% DA increase in October, retroactive to July 1. This hike is set to remain effective until December 2024, after which revised rates will come into effect in January 2025. The decision impacts millions of employees and pensioners, providing them with additional cash benefits to counter rising living costs.

Ongoing Debate

With DA surpassing the 50% threshold, many employees have called for it to be relinked to basic pay. The issue has sparked widespread discussion among central government workers and labor unions. Linking DA to basic pay would not only increase take-home salaries but also raise other benefits tied to basic salary, such as gratuity and pensions.

Government's Stand

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav recently addressed the matter, stating that the government is deliberating over the Exemption Act and that no final decision has been reached. "We are committed to taking a decision that aligns with the best interests of employees," he assured.

Looking Ahead

As employees await clarity, the potential relinking of DA to basic pay remains a contentious issue. For now, the latest hike offers some financial respite, but the long-term implications of linking DA to basic salary could reshape employee benefits significantly.

