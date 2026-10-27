Cyclone Arnab Alert: 5.7 Lakh People at Risk as IMD Warns of Heavy Rain in 10 States

Cyclone Arnab is moving towards India's eastern coastline, putting Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on alert as authorities prepare for potentially dangerous weather conditions. The developing storm over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring intense rainfall, powerful winds and possible disruption across several parts of the country.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on October 28, 2026. Wind speeds could reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts touching 140 kmph. The approaching storm has prompted evacuation preparations, emergency deployments and precautionary measures in vulnerable coastal areas.

Andhra Pradesh is stepping up its disaster management efforts as Cyclone Arnab approaches the coast. State authorities have identified approximately 5.7 lakh people living in vulnerable areas who may require evacuation. Relocation efforts were scheduled to begin on October 26 as officials prepared for the cyclone's expected landfall.

The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the state's northern and central coastal districts. Strong winds could also damage infrastructure, disrupt electricity supplies and affect essential services.

Authorities have instructed fishing boats to return to shore and are preparing for possible power outages. Disaster response teams have been mobilised, while rescue personnel and emergency equipment are being kept ready to respond to changing weather conditions.

The cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, by the morning of October 28. Residents in vulnerable locations are being urged to follow official advisories and cooperate with evacuation instructions.