CJP Leaders Get Bail In Delhi; Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar To Continue
Delhi Police and the NDA government are trying hard to crush the CJP protests. Student groups like SFI, DYFI, and AISF started their strike at Connaught Place this morning. Asianet News cameraman Anandu Prabha clicked these pictures
Delhi
Delhi Police released CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranga around 10 AM today. Officers produced them in court before letting them go. Police had officially recorded the arrest of Dipke and others.
Dhruv Rathee
Delhi Police produced the three leaders in court. The Executive Magistrate then ordered their release. Officers also freed Dhruv Rathee after picking him up from Gurugram. Police warned Dhruv against joining future protests. Dhruv alleged that Delhi Police actually kidnapped him.
CJP Leaders
Police had detained the CJP leaders around 10:30 AM yesterday. The court granted bail to Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranga after 24 hours. The judge asked them to pay a 50,000 rupee bond and maintain peace for the next one year.
Social Media
CJP posted on their social media handles that police were forced to release them. They wrote that cockroaches never die. Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered 20 FIRs regarding yesterday's protest.
Bail
Delhi Police claimed they arrested the CJP leaders as a preventive measure to maintain law and order. Officers stated they followed all legal steps before producing the leaders in court. The court gave them bail with strict conditions.
CJP Leaders
CJP leaders warned that the national capital will see more clashes today. They are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over vote theft allegations. CJP asked workers to protest exactly where the police stop them.
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi announced that the INDIA bloc will hold a massive rally tomorrow to demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Reports also suggest the Supreme Court will hold a special sitting today, despite it being a holiday, to hear contempt petitions regarding the protests.
Delhi Police
Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi filed a petition saying Delhi Police wrongly closed metro stations and cancelled trains. The court will also hear TMC Rajya Sabha MP Menaka Guruswamy's petition against the illegal detention of protest leaders.
MP John Brittas
MP John Brittas strongly criticized Delhi Police. He alleged that police and central forces are brutally attacking protesters like a mercenary army. CJP workers also claimed that many cops in plainclothes arrived with lathis and no name badges to crush the strike.
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