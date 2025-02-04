Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office issues heatwave warning for THESE places; Check
With the northeast monsoon concluded, Tamil Nadu experiences a surge in temperatures. The Meteorological Department forecasts dry weather for the coming days
Heatwave in Tamil Nadu, Fog Alert
Northeast monsoon brought record rainfall and damage to districts like Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai. Following its conclusion, several districts experience heavy fog and rising temperatures
Meteorological Department Forecast
The Meteorological Department forecasts dry weather for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Temperatures may rise 2-3°C above normal. Mild to moderate fog is expected in the mornings
Temperature Rise Expected
Dry Weather Conditions
Chennai: Moderate Fog Predicted
Chennai's forecast includes partly cloudy skies with mild to moderate morning fog. Temperatures are expected around 32-33°C (high) and 21-22°C (low)