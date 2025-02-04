Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office issues heatwave warning for THESE places; Check

With the northeast monsoon concluded, Tamil Nadu experiences a surge in temperatures. The Meteorological Department forecasts dry weather for the coming days

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 4:40 PM IST

Heatwave in Tamil Nadu, Fog Alert

Northeast monsoon brought record rainfall and damage to districts like Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai. Following its conclusion, several districts experience heavy fog and rising temperatures

article_image2

Meteorological Department Forecast

The Meteorological Department forecasts dry weather for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Temperatures may rise 2-3°C above normal. Mild to moderate fog is expected in the mornings

article_image3

Temperature Rise Expected

Dry weather continues with temperatures potentially 2-3°C above normal. Mild fog is anticipated in the mornings across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal

article_image4

Dry Weather Conditions

Dry weather persists with temperatures potentially rising 2-3°C above normal. This trend is expected to continue from January 6th to 10th

article_image5

Chennai: Moderate Fog Predicted

Chennai's forecast includes partly cloudy skies with mild to moderate morning fog. Temperatures are expected around 32-33°C (high) and 21-22°C (low)

