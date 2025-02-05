Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office issues heatwave ALERT; Check HERE

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing severe heat since the beginning of February, prompting people to avoid venturing out during the day

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Heatwave Alert in Tamil Nadu

Severe heat has been affecting Tamil Nadu since the beginning of February, causing people to avoid going out during the day. People are worried about how the heat will be in the coming months

budget 2025
article_image2

Chennai Meteorological Center

Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The maximum temperature in a few places may be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Light fog is common in the morning

article_image3

Dry Weather Conditions

Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The maximum temperature in a few places may be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Light fog is common in the morning

article_image4

Temperature to Rise

Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The maximum temperature in a few places may be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than normal

article_image5

Fog Forecast

The sky in Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate fog in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 33-34°C and the minimum temperature around 22-23°C

article_image6

Partly Cloudy Skies in Chennai

The sky in Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate fog in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 33-34°C and the minimum temperature around 22-23°C

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi polls: Polling booth stands out with space-themed displays, 'astronauts' assist voters dmn

Delhi elections 2025: Polling booth stands out with space-themed displays, 'astronauts' assist voters (WATCH)

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation ddr

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

Explosion at firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, 7 injured vkp

Explosion at firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, 7 injured

Sonia Gandhi's 'poor lady' remark ignites a storm: Was it because President Murmu is tribal? ddr

Sonia Gandhi's 'poor lady' remark ignites a storm: Was it because President Murmu is tribal?

Mahakumbh evenings in Prayagraj to feature renowned artists: Dona Ganguly, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and more

Mahakumbh evenings in Prayagraj to feature renowned artists: Dona Ganguly, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and more

Recent Stories

Wealth showdown: Net worth of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compared dmn

Wealth showdown: Net worth of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo compared

Kejriwal to Jaishankar: 7 leaders who voted in Delhi Elections 2025 vkp

Kejriwal to Jaishankar: 7 leaders who voted in Delhi Elections 2025

football Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Mind-blowing CR7 stats that prove his goalscoring greatness; full list here snt

Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Mind-blowing CR7 stats that prove his goalscoring greatness; full list here

Good news WhatsApp users can now chat with ChatGPT using voice notes and images gcw

GOOD news! WhatsApp users can now chat with ChatGPT using voice notes and images

Valentine's Day: Watch 5 most iconic Hollywood romantic moments

Valentine’s Day: Watch 5 most iconic Hollywood romantic moments

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon