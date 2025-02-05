Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office issues heatwave ALERT; Check HERE

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing severe heat since the beginning of February, prompting people to avoid venturing out during the day

Heatwave Alert in Tamil Nadu

Severe heat has been affecting Tamil Nadu since the beginning of February, causing people to avoid going out during the day. People are worried about how the heat will be in the coming months

Chennai Meteorological Center

Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The maximum temperature in a few places may be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than normal. Light fog is common in the morning

Dry Weather Conditions

Temperature to Rise

Fog Forecast

The sky in Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate fog in the morning. The maximum temperature will be around 33-34°C and the minimum temperature around 22-23°C

Partly Cloudy Skies in Chennai

