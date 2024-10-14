Chennai rainfall alert! Safety key precautions to stay safe and secure

Chennai and nearby districts are under red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall. Learn essential precautions to take during heavy rains to stay safe and protect your home from flooding and power outages.

Chennai and nearby districts are currently under orange and red alerts due to impending heavy rainfall. The weather department has urged residents to be cautious and take preventive measures as there is a risk of flooding, power outages, and other hazards. It's essential to be prepared by stocking up on necessities, securing valuable documents, and ensuring the safety of your home and family. Here's a guide to help you take the necessary precautions during heavy rains.

Many apartment buildings were flooded, causing significant damage to several homes. Every year, people fear December due to the monsoons. This year, the meteorological department has warned of heavy rainfall in October. Orange and red alerts have been issued for Chennai and 4 surrounding districts for the 15th and 16th.

What to do during this rainy season? Stock up on essential household items, charge batteries, buy necessary medicines and food for children, charge cell phones, laptops, and power banks, and keep candles and matchboxes safely.

Apartment residents should store water. If power is lost due to heavy rain, motors won't work, making it difficult to get water if lifts are also down. Keep important documents like Aadhaar, ration card, and educational certificates safe in plastic covers. Repair damaged roof tiles and secure doors and windows. Remove old trees and loose debris around the house.

Keep kerosene lamps, battery-powered torches, and dry batteries handy. Avoid touching loose electrical wires. Drive vehicles carefully. Don't believe in rumors about floods or storms. Evacuate low-lying coastal areas. Move valuables to higher floors if your area is prone to flooding. Make special food arrangements for children and the elderly if needed.

