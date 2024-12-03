CDSCO report lists paracetamol among 90 substandard drugs in India; CHECK details

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has listed 90 drugs as substandard, including the popular paracetamol.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 4:49 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has released its NSQ list. The organization has stated that a total of 90 drugs have been found to be substandard. Around 3 drugs have been identified as spurious. Apart from this, 56 drugs were found to be substandard.

This includes drugs like paracetamol and Pen-G. Samples of medicines are tested every month to identify counterfeit medicines. A report on the quality of the medicines tested in the laboratory is released.

article_image2

Based on that report, CDSCO determines whether the quality of the medicines is good or not. On this basis, bad medicines are identified and a list of poor quality medicines is published.

article_image3

This action of the Central Drug Control Organization is done with the help of the drug controllers in the state. This test is done to find out whether the medicines are manufactured according to the quality or not.

Do drugs like paracetamol and Pen-D fail?

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization tests the quality of drugs every month. In that way, many drugs have failed in the test conducted this time as well. Substandard drugs include antacids, Pandi, paracetamol, Glimepiride and the high blood pressure drug Telmisartan from some companies.

article_image4

Samples of failed drugs on behalf of CDSCO include the anemia drug iron sucrose, the anti-inflammatory drug methazone, the antiemetic drug Rabeprazole and the antibiotic drug Enbofloxacin. While drug samples are tested every month and the quality is checked, some substandard drugs were banned. Notices are also being sent to companies whose drug quality is deteriorating. Instructions have also been given to properly list the medicines.

article_image5

Samples were taken from a total of 34 locations across the country. Of these, 14 drugs manufactured in Himachal Pradesh did not meet the standards. Among them, the toxin drug Cefkem, Cefoprox, Beta Histine of CMG Biotech, and the urinary tract infection drug Alcipro of Elvis Pharma have also been confirmed to be of poor quality.

