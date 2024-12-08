Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8

Bengaluru rain: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected heavy rains and thunderstorms in Bengaluru beginning on December 8. Currently, temperatures in the city fluctuate between 18°C and 24°C, making the weather substantially colder.

Since the arrival of Cyclone Fengal, Bengaluru has experienced a drop in temperatures and mild to moderate rainfall, providing much-needed reprieve from the typical scorching conditions. While the city sees moderate rain, coastal Karnataka is experiencing the brunt of the storm, with more heavy downpours, according to The Times of India.

Cyclone Fengal is forecast to diminish on December 6, reducing its effect. However, the weather in Bengaluru will remain uncertain. The Met Department expected thunderstorms from December 8 to December 10.

During this period, temperatures will range between 19°C and 27°C, preserving the cold weather. The outlook predicts an overcast sky and occasional rain, with changing rainfall intensity throughout the week. Meteorologists will continue to examine weather trends as the storm evaporates.

Coastal Karnataka has been impacted by heavy rains disrupting various locations. While Bengaluru has received minimal rainfall, the cyclone's aftermath continues to impact the region's weather.

Bengaluru's local authorities monitor shifting weather conditions and are prepared to respond. Schools in the city remain open, but officials are ready to enact safety precautions if necessary. In contrast, schools in Dakshina Kannada were closed on December 3 due to heavy rains, highlighting the necessity for further safeguards.

Residents must be cautious during wet weather, particularly when travelling or commuting. Public safety is a key concern as the IMD and local authorities collaborate to keep residents informed and prepared for weather-related events.

