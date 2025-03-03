Beat the heat! Tamil Nadu electricity board shares top AC energy-saving tips for summer

Summer heat is driving up AC usage and electricity bills. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board suggests using ACs at 24 degrees, switching off appliances when not in use, and maximizing natural light to reduce consumption and save money.

As soon as summer arrives, people panic. The impact of the sun has already started. As the days go by, the heat will intensify. As a result, people have already started buying ACs, air coolers, etc. for their homes as a precaution. Due to this, the price of AC has crossed a minimum of 60 thousand rupees. Still, people are forced to buy it without any other option.

The sun is going to scorch

At the same time, if you use AC to escape the heat, the electricity bill at the end of the month will be higher than the hot air. As a result, people are struggling without knowing what to do and how to reduce the electricity bill. In that way, last year the average electricity consumption of Tamil Nadu was 30 crore units. With the increase in the use of AC etc., the electricity consumption also increased. In that way, on May 29 last year, the electricity consumption was 97.53 million units

How to reduce electricity bill?

In that way, electricity consumption is likely to increase this year as well. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has informed the people about a new idea to save electricity and pay less electricity bill.

How to use AC?

According to this, the public has started using ACs extensively in most homes. Due to this, the electricity bill will easily exceed 10 thousand rupees in this summer season alone. Therefore, the Electricity Board has requested that the AC should be used at 24 degrees to greatly reduce the electricity bill.

Switch off

Next, it has been informed that TV, washing machine, lights, grinder, mixer, etc. should be switched off after use. It has been informed that due to this, it is possible to reduce electricity demand and reduce electricity bill.

Natural light

Furthermore, it has been informed that the lights in the house can be switched off and sunlight can be used more during the day to reduce electricity demand. Through this, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has requested to save electricity usage and save the earth.

Latest Videos