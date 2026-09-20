BJP leader C.R. Kesavan criticised Rahul Gandhi, alleging he shared a stage with people who mocked an elderly woman and laughed. Kesavan contrasted the Congress leader's conduct with PM Modi's and linked it to the party's DUSU poll defeat.

BJP leader C.R. Kesavan on Sunday criticised Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over an alleged incident involving an elderly woman, claiming that Gandhi shared the stage with people who made objectionable remarks about the woman and was seen laughing during the episode.

In a post on X, Kesavan alleged that Rahul Gandhi had shared the stage with individuals who mocked an elderly woman by referring to her as a "setting" and accused the Congress leader of laughing at the remarks. "Rahul Gandhi shared the stage yesterday with cheap, vulgar trolls who insulted our Naari Shakti by mocking a frail elderly Mataji as a 'setting'," Kesavan said.

'Uncouth Culture': Kesavan Links Incident to DUSU Polls

Kesavan further alleged that the incident reflected an "uncouth culture" and claimed that such conduct was one of the reasons Rahul Gandhi had failed to connect with the youth. He also referred to remarks attributed to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor regarding Gandhi's ability to resonate with young people. Kesavan linked his criticism to the recent Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, claiming that the Congress was "routed and blanked out" by young voters.

Rahul Gandhi's Conduct Contrasted with PM Modi

The remarks were part of Kesavan's political criticism of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader also contrasted the alleged incident with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conduct towards an elderly woman, saying that Modi had ensured that a chair was provided for the aged woman. "While PM Narendra Modi ji in a thoughtful gesture ensured a chair for the aged elder, Rahul Gandhi indulges in revelry when they are being shamelessly disrespected," Kesavan said.

Kesavan further criticised Gandhi's political leadership, alleging that his support for what he described as "crude circus shows" demonstrated a lack of seriousness.

The Congress has not been quoted in the post responding to Kesavan's allegations.

Kesavan's remarks come amid continuing political exchanges between the BJP and Congress over Rahul Gandhi's public appearances, youth outreach and the conduct of political leaders at public events. (ANI)