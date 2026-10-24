APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain stated that a low-pressure area has already formed over the east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal. He mentioned that this system will steadily strengthen and turn into a depression in the same region by today, October 24 (Saturday). Officials expect it to intensify into a severe depression by October 25 (Sunday).

Prakhar Jain explained that the system will finally become a cyclone over the west-central Bay of Bengal by October 26 (Monday). This cyclone will trigger heavy rains across many parts of Andhra Pradesh. Authorities are warning coastal residents to stay safe as strong gale winds will hit the region.