Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu steps in to clear DA arrears, assures Non-Gazetted Officers Association

Government employees in several states across India, not just West Bengal, are expressing their discontent over pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears. They are putting pressure on their respective state governments regarding this issue.

CM fulfills promise to clear DA arrears before elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had promised to clear all pending DA arrears for government employees before the assembly elections. After coming to power, the CM is taking steps to fulfill that promise.

Government employees happy with CM's initiative on DA arrears

Government employees are pleased to see the Chief Minister taking the initiative to clear the pending DA arrears. They hope to receive their dues very soon.

This DA arrears initiative is not from West Bengal's CM

The West Bengal government has not yet announced the clearance of pending DA arrears. This initiative has been taken by another state government.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu clears DA arrears

CM Naidu had promised to clear DA arrears before the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. He is fulfilling his promise a few months after taking charge as Chief Minister again.

Andhra Pradesh govt. employees hopeful for quick DA payment

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association's state president, KV Shiva Reddy, and general secretary, Chowdhary Purushottam, hope to receive the DA as promised by the CM soon.

Andhra Pradesh government employees' salary structure to change

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association stated that CM Naidu has also assured the formation of a Pay Revision Commission as per his election promise.

Andhra Pradesh govt. employees expect all demands to be met

Andhra Pradesh government employees are hopeful for new DA payments in addition to the clearance of arrears.

Naidu assures on Provident Fund, life insurance for employees

CM Naidu has also promised to address the demands of government employees regarding General Provident Fund and Andhra Pradesh Government Life Insurance.

Andhra gets DA, West Bengal awaits Supreme Court decision

The case regarding DA arrears for West Bengal government employees is currently pending in the Supreme Court. The matter depends on the apex court's ruling.

Central govt. employees may see DA hike this month

Central government employees currently receive 53% DA. The last DA hike for central government employees was before Diwali.

Central govt. employees may see another DA hike this month

Central government employees may see a further 3% DA increase this month, widening the gap with West Bengal government employees to 42%.

