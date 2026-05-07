Amit Shah In Bengal: Packed Schedule For Shah's First Visit After BJP's Big Win
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set for his first visit to West Bengal after BJP’s big victory. He will arrive in Kolkata on Friday for a two-day visit, including the party’s swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, with a packed official schedule.
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Shah's first visit after BJP's big win
This is Amit Shah's first trip to West Bengal since the BJP's victory. Sources in the Home Ministry confirm he will arrive on Friday. BJP's elected candidates will choose their legislative party leader in his presence. Shah will also attend the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday.
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The main agenda: Choosing the new CM
BJP sources say the main reason for Shah's visit is to oversee the selection of the legislative party leader, who will be the next Chief Minister. He will also join the BJP's first-ever swearing-in ceremony, set to take place at the Brigade Parade Ground.
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A quick two-day trip to Bengal
The Home Ministry has officially released Amit Shah's schedule. It confirms he is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, arriving on Friday. He will fly back to Delhi right after the BJP's swearing-in ceremony on Saturday.
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Shah's travel plan from Delhi
According to the Union Home Minister's official schedule, he will leave his Krishna Menon Marg residence at 10:15 AM on Friday. He will then head to Delhi's Palam airport. His flight to Kolkata is at 10:40 AM, with a landing time of 12:40 PM.
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Key meetings planned in New Town
Amit Shah will reach his hotel in New Town around 1 PM. He will then hold several crucial BJP meetings at the same venue.
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Marathon meetings on the cards
BJP sources reveal that the New Town hotel is where the action is. After reaching at 1 PM and taking a short break, Amit Shah will get into meetings with party leaders and workers to select the legislative party head. These discussions could go on till 8 PM.
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Meeting the 209 new MLAs
Sources in the BJP say Amit Shah will meet all 209 of the party's newly-elected MLAs on Friday. The legislative party leader will be chosen right after this meeting. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will also be accompanying Shah on this visit.
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Saturday: Swearing-in and flight back
On Saturday, Amit Shah's schedule is tight. He will leave his New Town hotel at 10:35 AM and is expected to arrive at the Brigade Parade Ground by 10:55 AM. He will depart from Brigade at 12:20 PM and head straight to Kolkata airport for his 12:45 PM flight back to Delhi.
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PM Modi might also join the event.
The BJP's swearing-in ceremony on Saturday is expected to wrap up by 12:20 PM. It's worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier expressed his interest in attending this historic event.
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Who will be Bengal's first BJP CM?
The biggest question in West Bengal right now is: who will be the state's first BJP Chief Minister? While the party hasn't made any official announcement, sources suggest that Suvendu Adhikari is currently the leading candidate for the top job.
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