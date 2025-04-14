Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: 10 inspirational quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, father of Indian Constitution

Read Full Gallery

Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, is celebrated every year on April 14 as part of Ambedkar Jayanti. His immense contributions as a jurist, economist, and social reformer have left an indelible mark on India’s legal and social landscape.

Celebrating father of Indian Constitution

Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, is honoured across the nation every year on April 14 as part of Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. Born in 1891 in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Ambedkar was a visionary jurist, economist, and social reformer. As the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, he played a pivotal role in shaping the foundational legal framework of independent India. His contributions continue to inspire generations in the pursuit of justice, equality, and social reform. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here are 10 powerful quotes by Dr B.R. Ambedkar that have inspired generations and continue to resonate even today:

Ambedkar on freedom of mind

“Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains, is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive, is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence.”

Ambedkar on self-growth

“Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man's life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self too.”

Ambedkar on Indian democracy

“Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic.”

Ambedkar on power and preservation of ideas

“Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.”

Ambedkar on clash between ethics and economics

“History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them.”

Ambedkar on unity and national identity

“I do not want that our loyalty as Indians should be in the slightest way affected by any competitive loyalty whether that loyalty arises out of our religion, out of our culture or out of our language. I want all people to be Indians first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians.”

Ambedkar on building a just society

“A just society is that society in which ascending sense of reverence and descending sense of contempt is dissolved into the creation of a compassionate society”

Ambedkar on the power of law makers

“It is not enough to be electors only. It is necessary to be law-makers; otherwise those who can be law-makers will be the masters of those who can only be electors.”

Ambedkar on living spirit of the Constitution

“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”

Ambedkar on Justice, Equality and Liberty

“Justice has always evoked ideas of equality, of proportion of compensation. Equity signifies equality. Rules and regulations, right and righteousness are concerned with equality in value. If all men are equal, then all men are of the same essence, and the common essence entitles them of the same fundamental rights and equal liberty... In short justice is another name of liberty, equality and fraternity.”

Latest Videos