Allowance hike for Higher Secondary teachers in West Bengal as DA demand grows

Great news for state government employees, specifically teachers involved in the Higher Secondary Examination. The West Bengal government has announced a significant increase in allowances for certain categories of teachers, ranging from five to seven times the previous amount. This move comes amidst ongoing protests by government employees demanding dearness allowance at central rates.

First Published Nov 3, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

A section of state government employees has been protesting for a long time demanding dearness allowance at the central rate. As time goes by, the intensity of that movement is increasing.

Meanwhile, the state government issued a notification of increase in other allowances. But not everyone, a section of government teachers of the state are going to get special allowance at an increased rate from now on.

The Higher Secondary Education Council has announced additional allowances ranging from 5 to 7 times for teachers involved in conducting the Higher Secondary Examination.

This allowance has been increased for Higher Secondary Examination Center Incharges, Center Secretaries and Venue Supervisors. The allowance has been increased seven times at once.

Regarding the increase in allowance, Chiranjeev Bhattacharya, President of the Higher Secondary Education Council, said, 'Two years ago, the Secondary Education Board increased the allowance of the examination center in-charges and supervisors. We were also getting demands for increase in allowance.' 'Many teachers and education workers are involved in the work of Higher Secondary Examination. This decision has been taken considering them.' He added.

According to the notification issued by the Higher Secondary Education Council, from this year DIs will get an allowance of Rs 2,000, Joint Convenors Rs 2,500 and DSCs under him will get Rs 1,500.

On the other hand, the council nominees in charge of the examination venue will get 600 rupees, the center in-charges and venue supervisors will get 1500 rupees each. Those who will be in charge of looking after the questions will get 700 rupees.

It is to be noted that earlier the in-charges of Higher Secondary Examination Centers used to get an allowance of Rs.300.

Center secretaries used to get an allowance of Rs 300 and venue supervisors used to get an allowance of Rs 150.

But this time the allowance has been increased a lot. According to reports, the state government is going to spend an additional 80 lakh rupees for this allowance increase.

