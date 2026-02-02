Air India, DGCA and Boeing React After Pilot Flags Fuel Switch Issue on Dreamliner
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was grounded after a pilot reported a possible defect in the fuel control switch. The aircraft had flown from London to Bengaluru with over 200 people onboard. Air India informed DGCA and involved Boeing also.
Aircraft grounded after pilot flags possible defect
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has been grounded after a pilot reported a possible defect in the aircraft’s fuel control switch. The issue was flagged after the plane completed a flight from London to Bengaluru on Monday morning. More than 200 passengers were on board the flight, according to sources.
Soon after the report, Air India removed the aircraft from service and informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s aviation regulator. The airline also contacted Boeing, the aircraft’s manufacturer, to examine the issue on priority.
The development has drawn strong attention because it comes while investigators are still probing Air India’s deadly Dreamliner crash in June last year, which killed 260 people.
What Air India said in its response
Air India confirmed the incident in a statement. The airline said one of its pilots had reported a possible problem with the fuel control switch on a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.
The spokesperson said the plane was immediately grounded as a precaution. The airline also said it was involving the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to examine the pilot’s concern quickly.
Air India stressed that the issue had been shared with the DGCA and that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.
The airline also clarified that it had earlier checked fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a DGCA directive and found no issues at that time.
What the fuel control switch does
The fuel control switch plays a critical role in aircraft operations. It has two main positions: RUN and CUT OFF.
The RUN position allows fuel to flow to the engine, which keeps it operating. The CUT OFF position stops fuel flow and shuts down the engine.
According to a source familiar with the incident, the switch on the Air India aircraft failed to stay locked in the RUN position and moved towards CUT OFF. It is not yet clear when during the flight the pilot noticed this possible malfunction.
Any unexpected movement of this switch is taken seriously because it can affect engine power.
Why this issue has raised alarm
The reported problem has triggered concern because of the June 12, 2025 crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 that went down seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad.
That crash killed 241 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. It was one of the worst aviation accidents in India.
A preliminary investigation found that fuel supply to both engines was cut off, with the shutdown happening one second apart shortly after take-off.
The cockpit voice recording revealed confusion between the pilots. One pilot was heard asking the other why he had cut off fuel. The other pilot reportedly replied that he did not do so.
Because of this, the functioning of the fuel control switch has remained a key focus area in the investigation.
Reaction from safety groups
The Safety Matters Foundation, a not-for-profit aviation safety group, also reacted to the latest incident. In a statement, it said the crew had reported abnormal behaviour of the left engine fuel control switch during the flight.
The group claimed that during engine start, the switch failed twice to remain locked in the RUN position, moving towards CUT OFF instead. It warned that such a malfunction, under specific conditions, could lead to an unintended engine shutdown in flight.
The statement added to concerns already raised by last year’s crash findings.
Boeing’s response to the incident
Boeing, the manufacturer of the 787 Dreamliner, said it was in contact with Air India and was supporting the airline’s review of the issue.
The company did not comment further but confirmed it was engaged in checking the matter. Boeing’s involvement is standard practice when airlines report potential equipment issues.
DGCA and regulatory focus
There was no immediate public comment from the DGCA following the incident. However, the regulator has been under pressure to maintain strict oversight after last year’s crash.
DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai had earlier reaffirmed the regulator’s commitment to proactive safety oversight. Speaking at a seminar in December, he highlighted steps such as the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, the State Safety Programme, and the National Aviation Safety Plan (2024-2028).
These measures aim to strengthen India’s aviation safety framework and align it with global standards.
Details of the aircraft and Air India’s fleet
The grounded aircraft is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 256 seats. Air India currently operates 33 Boeing 787 aircraft, including 26 Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s.
Six of the 787-9 aircraft came from the Vistara merger, while one is newly inducted. In 2025, Boeing delivered 14 Dreamliners to various airlines worldwide.
Ongoing crash investigation in focus
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is still probing the June 2025 crash. In its preliminary report released in July last year, the AAIB confirmed that fuel supply to both engines was cut off within a one-second gap.
The report highlighted confusion in the cockpit moments after take-off. Investigators are continuing to examine whether mechanical issues, human factors, or system behaviour played a role.
Why aviation experts are watching closely
Aviation experts say that while grounding the aircraft is a precautionary step, the incident highlights the importance of early pilot reporting and quick regulatory response.
They stress that modern aircraft systems are designed with multiple safeguards. However, any repeated reports involving the same component demand careful examination.
Experts also point out that investigations take time and that no conclusions should be drawn before technical checks are completed.
The grounded aircraft will remain out of service until inspections are complete and the issue is fully understood. Any further action will depend on findings from Air India, Boeing, and the DGCA.
For now, the airline says there is no impact on overall operations, and passengers can continue to travel safely.
(With inputs from agencies)
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.