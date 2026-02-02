The reported problem has triggered concern because of the June 12, 2025 crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 that went down seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad.

That crash killed 241 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. It was one of the worst aviation accidents in India.

A preliminary investigation found that fuel supply to both engines was cut off, with the shutdown happening one second apart shortly after take-off.

The cockpit voice recording revealed confusion between the pilots. One pilot was heard asking the other why he had cut off fuel. The other pilot reportedly replied that he did not do so.

Because of this, the functioning of the fuel control switch has remained a key focus area in the investigation.

Reaction from safety groups

The Safety Matters Foundation, a not-for-profit aviation safety group, also reacted to the latest incident. In a statement, it said the crew had reported abnormal behaviour of the left engine fuel control switch during the flight.

The group claimed that during engine start, the switch failed twice to remain locked in the RUN position, moving towards CUT OFF instead. It warned that such a malfunction, under specific conditions, could lead to an unintended engine shutdown in flight.

The statement added to concerns already raised by last year’s crash findings.

Boeing’s response to the incident

Boeing, the manufacturer of the 787 Dreamliner, said it was in contact with Air India and was supporting the airline’s review of the issue.

The company did not comment further but confirmed it was engaged in checking the matter. Boeing’s involvement is standard practice when airlines report potential equipment issues.

DGCA and regulatory focus

There was no immediate public comment from the DGCA following the incident. However, the regulator has been under pressure to maintain strict oversight after last year’s crash.

DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai had earlier reaffirmed the regulator’s commitment to proactive safety oversight. Speaking at a seminar in December, he highlighted steps such as the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, the State Safety Programme, and the National Aviation Safety Plan (2024-2028).

These measures aim to strengthen India’s aviation safety framework and align it with global standards.